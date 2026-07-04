FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt edge Australia on penalties to reach Round of 16

Dallas (Texas) [US], July 4 (ANI): Egypt created history by winning a FIFA World Cup knockout match for the first time, defeating Australia 4-2 in a dramatic penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in their Round of 32 clash in Dallas on Friday to book a place in the last 16.

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The Pharaohs, who had never progressed from a World Cup knockout tie, held their nerve from the spot after 120 minutes failed to separate the sides. Egypt will now face either defending champions Argentina or Cape Verde in the Round of 16.

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Australia made the brighter start, with Cristian Volpato nearly producing an early moment of brilliance as his long-range effort clipped the top of the crossbar inside five minutes. Jordan Bos then threatened to break through the Egyptian defence, only for Rami Rabia to make a crucial last-ditch challenge.

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Despite Australia's promising opening, Egypt struck first with their first effort on target in the 13th minute. Karim Hafez delivered an inviting cross from the left, and Emam Ashour stooped low at the far post to guide a well-placed header beyond goalkeeper Patrick Beach.

The goal settled Egypt, who enjoyed greater control for much of the first half. Australia struggled to test goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir, with Aziz Behich finally forcing a save after the half-hour mark, while Mohamed Salah remained largely quiet despite Egypt's dominance.

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Australia found a route back into the contest shortly after the restart through a slice of fortune. Mohamed Hany inadvertently turned a dangerous Australian free-kick into his own net, bringing the Socceroos level and setting up a tense finish.

Egypt pushed hard for a winner in normal time, but Beach produced an outstanding one-handed save to deny Rabia's powerful header before Harry Souttar made a vital block to keep out Haisem Hassan, sending the match into extra time.

Neither side managed to find the decisive breakthrough during the additional 30 minutes. Salah squandered Egypt's best opening by firing over from a promising position, while Australia introduced veteran goalkeeper Mathew Ryan late, hoping his experience would prove decisive in a shootout.

Instead, it was Egypt who held their composure. Souttar blazed Australia's opening penalty over the crossbar, giving the Africans an immediate advantage. Salah confidently converted a Panenka, and after 18-year-old Lucas Herrington missed Australia's fourth spot-kick, Hossam Abdelmaguid calmly buried the winning penalty to seal a landmark victory and send Egypt into the World Cup Round of 16. (ANI)

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