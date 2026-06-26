FIFA World Cup 2026: "Egypt has great players," says Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand ahead of crucial contest

Seattle [US], June 26 (ANI): Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand has described Egypt as a strong side ahead of their crucial Group G clash in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, saying that all 26 players in the squad are of the same calibre as star forward Mohamed Salah.

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Ahead of Friday's (local time) decisive encounter, Beiranvand stressed the quality within the Egyptian squad and the significance of the match in Iran's campaign.

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"Egypt has great players. All 26 players that this team brought to the World Cup are like a Mohamed Salah," Beiranvand said, according to Iran Media SNN.

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The Iranian goalkeeper also highlighted the importance of the fixture for his team and its supporters, saying the focus remains on delivering a positive result for the nation.

"We only think about the people of Iran and their happiness," he added.

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The Iranians have shown resilience in Group G of the FIFA World Cup 2026, remaining unbeaten after drawing 2-2 with New Zealand and playing out a goalless stalemate against Belgium.

On the pitch, Goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand produced a standout performance, making seven saves and frustrating the European side Belgium throughout the contest. His display earned him the Superior Player of the Match award.

The results have kept them in contention heading into a crucial final group-stage fixture against Egypt at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Iran squad for FIFA World Cup 2026:

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand, Hossein Hosseini and Payam Niazmand.

Defenders: Daniyal Eiri, Ehsan Hajsafi, Saleh Hardani, Hossein Kanaani, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Milad Mohammadi, Ali Nemati and Ramin Rezaeian.

Midfielders: Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Mehdi Ghayedi, Saman Ghoddos, Mohammad Ghorbani, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mohammad Mohebi, Amir Mohammad Razzaghinia, Mehdi Torabi and Aria Yousefi.

Forwards: Ali Alipour, Dennis Dargahi, Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh, Shahriyar Moghanlou and Mehdi Taremi. (ANI)

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