FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt President hails 'historic achievement' after Pharaohs reach last 16

Cairo [Egypt], July 4 (ANI): Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi hailed the national team's historic qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, congratulating the players after they won their first-ever knockout match at the tournament by defeating Australia in a penalty shootout.

Advertisement

Egypt advanced to the last 16 for the first time in their history after prevailing 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes in Dallas, setting up a clash with either defending champions Argentina or Cape Verde.

Advertisement

In a post on X, El-Sisi praised the team's achievement and the spirit shown throughout the contest.

Advertisement

"I congratulate the sons of Egypt, the heroes of the national football team, on this historic achievement of qualifying for the round of 16 in the World Cup for the first time in the team's history. You have proven that faith in capability, competing with team spirit, and determination to win achieve accomplishments. All the best in what is to come, and God willing, the journey of achievement and pride continues," he wrote.

The Pharaohs' victory also drew praise from across the Arab world, with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, congratulating Egypt on its landmark success.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Sheikh Mohammed wrote, "Congratulations to the Egyptian people and their leadership on the qualification of the Egyptian national team to the round of 16 in the World Cup. The joy of the Arabs today is Egyptian. A heroic performance. A fighting spirit. And an entertaining match for the Pharaohs. All the best to all Arabs. All the joy to our Arab peoples."

On the field, Egypt overcame a spirited Australian side to create a new chapter in the country's football history.

Australia made the stronger start and almost took the lead when Cristian Volpato's long-range strike rattled the top of the crossbar, while Jordan Bos was denied by a crucial last-ditch challenge from Rami Rabia.

Egypt struck with their first shot on target in the 13th minute as Karim Hafez's cross found Emam Ashour, who headed home at the far post to put the Africans in front.

Australia equalised early in the second half when Mohamed Hany diverted a dangerous free-kick into his own net, forcing the match into a tense finale.

Egypt came closest to finding a winner in regulation time, but goalkeeper Patrick Beach produced an outstanding save to deny Rabia before Harry Souttar blocked Haisem Hassan's effort.

Neither side could break the deadlock in extra time, although Mohamed Salah missed Egypt's best chance by firing over from a promising position.

The shootout ultimately belonged to Egypt. Souttar missed Australia's opening penalty, Salah converted with a Panenka, and after 18-year-old Lucas Herrington failed to score Australia's fourth spot-kick, Hossam Abdelmaguid calmly slotted home the decisive penalty to seal a 4-2 shootout victory. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)