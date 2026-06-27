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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt reach knockouts for first time after dramtic 1-1 draw against Iran

FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt reach knockouts for first time after dramtic 1-1 draw against Iran

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ANI
Updated At : 11:03 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Seattle [US], June 27 (ANI): Egypt secured a historic qualification to the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage for the first time after a dramatic 1-1 draw with Iran in their final Group G fixture.

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Iran's Ramin Rezaeian was named Player of the Match.

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The Pharaohs finished the group stage unbeaten and will now face Australia in the Round of 32 as Group G runners-up. Iran, meanwhile, remains in contention for a place in the knockout rounds as one of the best third-placed teams.

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Egypt made a strong start to the match, taking the lead when Mahmoud Sabre converted from close range after Mohamed Salah's deflected effort was parried by goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

Iran responded with a golden opportunity to equalise in the ninth minute after Mehdi Taremi was brought down by Mohamed Abdelmonem, but Mostafa Shobeir saved the resulting penalty.

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Shobeir produced another key save to deny Milad Mohammadi before Iran eventually levelled through Ramin Rezaeian, who reacted quickest to a loose ball from a tight angle.

The Egyptian goalkeeper remained in fine form, also dealing with a misjudged cross and later denying Shoja Khalilzadeh before the break.

After half-time, Egypt controlled possession for long spells as they managed the game, aware that Belgium's result against New Zealand could impact their final group position.

Iran pushed hard for a winner late in the game, but a stoppage-time goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR review. Shobeir then made another crucial save to deny Saeid Ezatolahi, ensuring Egypt held on for a vital point and progression. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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