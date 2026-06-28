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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt wait on Salah fitness after hamstring strain ahead of Australia clash

FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt wait on Salah fitness after hamstring strain ahead of Australia clash

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ANI
Updated At : 06:33 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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New York [US], June 28 (ANI): Mohamed Salah is nursing a hamstring injury, with the Egyptian Football Association offering no update on whether he will be fit for their FIFA World Cup round of 32 clash against Australia.

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Salah was substituted during Egypt's 1-1 draw with Iran after complaining of discomfort, and subsequent scans confirmed a hamstring strain, team doctor Mohamed Abou El Ela said in a statement released by the EFA as per Reuters.

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The 34-year-old has already begun a treatment programme, the statement added. Mohamed Salah scored one goal and provided two assists during Egypt's three group-stage matches as they reached the knockout stage for the first time.

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Meanwhile, regular left-back Ahmed Fatouh has suffered a hamstring tear and is unlikely to recover in time for the round of 32 clash against Australia, according to the Egyptian Football Association.

Centre-back Mohamed Abdelmonem, who arrived at the FIFA World Cup after an injury-hit season with Ligue 1 side Nice, sustained a severe ankle bruise and was substituted after just 14 minutes against Iran.

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However, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has said he is currently preparing to be available for the round of 32 clash against Australia.

Egypt finished second in Group G on five points and will face Australia in Dallas for a place in the round of 16. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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