Kansas City (Missouri) [US], June 21 (ANI): Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room produced a record-breaking performance for the ages as the Caribbean nation secured a historic 0-0 draw against Ecuador in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E clash, earning their first-ever point at the tournament and denting Ecuador's hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

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The 37-year-old goalkeeper delivered a sensational display in Kansas City, making 15 saves -- the most by a goalkeeper in a World Cup match that did not go to extra time. His heroics eclipsed every regulation-time goalkeeping performance in the tournament's history, with only former United States goalkeeper Tim Howard's 16-save display against Belgium in 2014 coming close, a feat achieved over 120 minutes.

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Room stood firm throughout an intense Ecuadorian assault as La Tri unleashed 27 shots, including 21 from inside the penalty area, but repeatedly found themselves frustrated by the veteran goalkeeper's reflexes and positioning.

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Ecuador nearly made the perfect start when captain Enner Valencia raced onto a long ball inside the opening three minutes, only for Room to produce an excellent save. The Curacao keeper continued his inspired form throughout the first half, denying John Yeboah, Gonzalo Plata and Valencia on multiple occasions as Ecuador dominated possession and territory.

Pedro Vite also went close for Ecuador, curling narrowly wide, while Curacao's attacking opportunities were limited to sporadic counterattacks. Nevertheless, the Caribbean side remained disciplined and resilient under sustained pressure.

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The pattern continued after the interval as Ecuador relentlessly searched for a breakthrough. Moises Caicedo tested Room from distance, while Plata saw both a shot and a close-range header kept out by the Curacao goalkeeper.

Despite spending much of the match defending, Curacao nearly snatched an unlikely lead when Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez was forced into a superb double save to deny Leandro Bacuna and Livano Comenencia during one of the visitors' most dangerous counterattacks.

Room's record-setting night gathered further momentum as he produced outstanding saves to deny Valencia's far-post header, Kevin Rodriguez from a corner and substitute Nilson Angulo on multiple occasions. Piero Hincapie also headed over from close range as Ecuador's frustration continued to grow.

The closest Ecuador came to ending Room's resistance arrived late in the contest when Angelo Preciado's cross struck the crossbar, but even fortune appeared to favour Curacao on a night defined by their goalkeeper's brilliance.

The result leaves Ecuador without a victory in their last four World Cup matches and facing a crucial final group-stage encounter against Germany. For Curacao, meanwhile, the draw represents a landmark achievement, with Room's unforgettable performance securing both the nation's first World Cup point and first clean sheet on football's biggest stage. (ANI)

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