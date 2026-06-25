FIFA World Cup 2026 emerges as highest-scoring WC in last 68 years

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The ongoing edition of the FIFA World Cup has been the highest-scoring World Cup in the last 68 years, with several superstars of the game finding the net.

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As per OptaFranz, with a rate of 2.98 goals per match, this World Cup is the highest-scoring in the last 68 years, since the 1958 WC, where the average was 3.6 goals per match.

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So far in the tournament, a total of 161 goals have been scored. The all-time record for most goals in a single World Cup is 172 goals in the 2022 edition, which was won by Lionel Messi-led Argentina.

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The biggest win of the tournament is Canada's 6-0 win over Qatar.

The leading goal-scorer in the ongoing edition is Argentina's Messi, who has scored five so far. This includes his first-ever FIFA WC hat-trick against Algeria in the campaign opener. The brace in the next clash against Austria made him surpass Germany's Miroslav Klose (16) for most goals in the tournament's history, with 18.

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In second place are Brazil's Vinicius Jr, France's Kylian Mbappe and Norway's Erling Haaland with four goals each.

Germany's Denis Undav, Switzerland's Johan Manzambi, Brazil's Matheus Cunha, Morocco's Ismael Sibari and Canada's Jonathan David (three each) are at the third spot.

Vinicius Jr (one assist) and Undav (two assists) have secured a total of five goal involvements in the ongoing tournament. (ANI)

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