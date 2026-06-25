FIFA World Cup 2026: Endrick expresses gratitude after Brazil seals Round of 32 spot

Florida [US], June 25 (ANI): Brazil forward Endrick expressed gratitude and faith after his team secured qualification for the Round of 32 with a dominant 3-0 victory over Scotland in a FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C clash.

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Vinicius Junior was the standout performer, scoring twice in the first half, while Matheus Cunha added a third after the break to secure the victory for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

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"Thank you, God, for every opportunity, for this victory, and for the privilege of playing in a World Cup. You are wonderful! All honor and glory to You," Endrick wrote on X.

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Obrigado, Deus, por cada oportunidade, por essa vitória e pelo privilégio de jogar uma Copa do Mundo. O Senhor é maravilhoso! Toda honra e glória a Ti. 🇧🇷🤍💚💛🩵 @CBF_Futebol pic.twitter.com/FLMF2T7OWa — Endrick (@Endrick) June 25, 2026

Earlier, his teammate Casemiro expressed his delight after the five-time world champions booked their place in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Following the win, the veteran footballer took to X to celebrate the achievement and share his excitement with fans.

"We're moving on to the knockout stage!!! #VamosBrasil," Casemiro wrote on X.

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The win also saw Brazil dominate proceedings, with Scotland struggling to create clear chances despite a few late efforts.

The match also marked a historic milestone for Vinicius, who became the first Brazilian in 24 years to score in each of the nation's first three World Cup matches, equalling the feat of Ronaldo Nazario and Rivaldo from 2002.

He also became only the fifth Brazilian overall to achieve the record. Brazil finished the group stage with seven points, while Scotland must now wait to see if their three-point tally is enough to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams. (ANI)

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