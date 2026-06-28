FIFA World Cup 2026: England cruise to 2-0 win over Panama; Seals group L top spot

Los Angeles [US], June 28 (ANI): Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane scored as England eased to a 2-0 victory over Panama in their crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match in New Jersey on Saturday.

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Jude Bellingham delivered a standout performance with a goal and an assist, while Harry Kane also got on the scoresheet as England secured a 2-0 win.

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Panama ended their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with zero points and zero goals.

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After a tightly contested and goalless first half, England finally broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute. Jude Bellingham reacted quickest inside the box following a corner, producing a clever near-post finish to give England a 1-0 lead.

Just six minutes later, England doubled their advantage. This time, Bellingham turned provider, delivering a superb cross into the box, which captain Harry Kane met with a powerful header to make it 2-0 in the 68th minute.

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The goal also saw Kane make history, as he became England's all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history with 11 goals, moving past the previous record of 10 held by Gary Lineker.

It also took him to 18 goals in major international tournaments for England. The England captain had drawn level with Lineker after scoring twice in the 4-2 win over Croatia to open the campaign.

In the 90th minute, Panama thought they had finally found a breakthrough, but the goal was ruled out for offside, denying them a late consolation.

Thomas Tuchel's men began with a rampant 4-2 win over Croatia in their first group match but were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw against Ghana in their second.

England topped Group L, securing first place and finishing the group stage strongly. Croatia finished second in the group, while Ghana, who had already secured qualification earlier, ended in third place. (ANI)

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