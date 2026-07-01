FIFA World Cup 2026: England duo James, Quansah out of DR Congo WC fixture

New York [US], July 1 (ANI): Reece James and Jarell Quansah have been ruled out of England's FIFA World Cup last-32 match against DR Congo in Atlanta on Wednesday.

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Quansah sustained an ankle injury during England's final group-stage win over Panama on Saturday, while James is sidelined with a hamstring problem.

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The pair were the only members of the squad who did not participate in training ahead of the knockout fixture, as per Sky Sports.

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Tottenham full-back Djed Spence is now expected to step in at right-back. Spence has featured in multiple roles during the tournament, playing briefly in England's opening win over Croatia, spending 66 minutes at left-back in the draw with Ghana, and later shifting to right-back during the victory over Panama.

Right-back has become a growing concern for manager Thomas Tuchel, particularly after Newcastle's Tino Livramento withdrew from the squad shortly before the tournament due to a calf injury, with Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah called up as his replacement.

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Despite the setbacks, the rest of England's 26-man squad took part in full training on Tuesday ahead of the knockout clash.

Thomas Tuchel's side will face the knockout stage debutants on Wednesday in Atlanta. DR Congo, appearing at the World Cup for the first time in 52 years, drew with Portugal in the group stage before coming from behind to beat Uzbekistan 3-1, setting up an intriguing knockout clash. (ANI)

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