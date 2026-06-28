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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: England hand Jarell Quansah first WC start in five changes vs Panama

FIFA World Cup 2026: England hand Jarell Quansah first WC start in five changes vs Panama

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ANI
Updated At : 02:23 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Los Angeles [US], June 28 (ANI): England's Jarell Quansah is set for his first World Cup start, replacing injured right-back Reece James in one of five changes made by coach Thomas Tuchel for their final Group L match against Panama on Saturday.

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Panama midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla remains on the bench due to a muscle injury, as his side are already eliminated from the tournament, as per Reuters.

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England, who have already secured qualification for the knockout stage, see Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, and Morgan Rogers come into the starting XI, while Panama have no chance of progressing further.

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Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford also moves to second on England's all-time World Cup appearance list with 15 matches, behind only Peter Shilton.

Lineups:

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England: Jordan Pickford; Nico O'Reilly, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Jarell Quansah, Morgan Rogers, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka.

Panama: Orlando Mosquera, Fidel Escobar, Jose Cordoba, Andres Andrade, Amir Murillo, Jorge Gutierrez, Carlos Harvey, Cristian Martinez, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Edgar Yoel Barcenas, Tomas Rodriguez. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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