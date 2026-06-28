FIFA World Cup 2026: England hand Jarell Quansah first WC start in five changes vs Panama

Los Angeles [US], June 28 (ANI): England's Jarell Quansah is set for his first World Cup start, replacing injured right-back Reece James in one of five changes made by coach Thomas Tuchel for their final Group L match against Panama on Saturday.

Advertisement

Panama midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla remains on the bench due to a muscle injury, as his side are already eliminated from the tournament, as per Reuters.

Advertisement

England, who have already secured qualification for the knockout stage, see Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, and Morgan Rogers come into the starting XI, while Panama have no chance of progressing further.

Advertisement

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford also moves to second on England's all-time World Cup appearance list with 15 matches, behind only Peter Shilton.

Lineups:

Advertisement

England: Jordan Pickford; Nico O'Reilly, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Jarell Quansah, Morgan Rogers, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka.

Panama: Orlando Mosquera, Fidel Escobar, Jose Cordoba, Andres Andrade, Amir Murillo, Jorge Gutierrez, Carlos Harvey, Cristian Martinez, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Edgar Yoel Barcenas, Tomas Rodriguez. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)