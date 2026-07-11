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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: England Legend David Beckham joins Three Lions camp ahead of WC QF clash against Norway

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Legend David Beckham joins Three Lions camp ahead of WC QF clash against Norway

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ANI
Updated At : 06:48 PM Jul 11, 2026 IST
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Florida [US], July 11 (ANI): Football icon David Beckham visited England's training session in Miami, ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against Norway at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Saturday (local time).

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The official England football team handle shared a picture of Beckham alongside Three Lions players and wrote on X, "Sir David Beckham."

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England head into the contest after a dramatic 3-2 victory over co-hosts Mexico in the Round of 16 despite playing much of the second half with 10 men.

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Jude Bellingham scored twice before Kane converted the decisive penalty as Thomas Tuchel's side reached the World Cup quarter-finals for the 11th time.

Norway, meanwhile, created history by defeating five-time champions Brazil 2-1 to reach the last eight for the first time, with Haaland scoring both goals in a memorable victory.

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During the match against Brazil, Haaland's tally went to seven goals after a brace, making him the player with the joint-most goals in his debut World Cup since Poland's Grzegorz Lato scored seven in 1974.

England have reached their 11th FIFA World Cup quarter-final, with only Brazil (15) and Germany (14) having made more appearances at this stage. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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