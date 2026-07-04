FIFA World Cup 2026: England-Mexico clash to start at original time despite fear of bad weather

London [UK], July 4 (ANI): The high-octane FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16 clash between England and Mexico at the iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico will kick off on Monday at 1 am UK time, as originally scheduled, after the emergence of reports of a change in timings due to bad weather, reported Sky Sports.

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Thunderstorms and bad weather are forecasted to affect the match at Mexico's fortress around the time of kick-off. Due to this, reports emerged that FIFA were considering a change in game timings by moving it forward by six hours, and discussions about it were underway with the English and Mexican FAs.

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As per those reports, Sunday, 7 PM UK time would have been the new kick-off time for UK viewers and in the mid-day local time.

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The timings would have been favourable for England fans watching from home but would have added complications for both participating teams and the fans set to catch the action live at the venue.

As per Sky Sports, later on Friday, the direction of travel changed, with local journalists reporting that Mexican FAs were unhappy with the possibility of a time change. But just before midnight on Friday, UK time, the outlet confirmed that the original kick-off time will stay.

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But FIFA will be meeting local organisers in Mexico to discuss the possibility of any disruptions to the match as fears about bad weather remain. FIFA sources also told Sky Sports that no decision was taken to move the game, ever.

Mexico will carry a formidable home record into their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against England at the Estadio Azteca--a record that underlines the challenge awaiting the Harry Kane-led England side. The clash against England is scheduled for July 6, 5:30 AM IST.

Since first playing at the venue in 1966, Mexico have lost just twice in competitive matches at the Estadio Azteca, underlining its reputation as one of football's most difficult away grounds. In 89 matches played there, they have recorded 70 wins and 17 draws, showcasing a dominant home advantage over decades.

England now face a stern test as they prepare to take on the hosts in front of a home crowd, with Mexico's strong record at the Azteca adding further weight to the knockout encounter.

Another challenge for England will be the high-altitude conditions at Estadio Azteca, with the pitch situated at around 7,220 ft (2,240 metres) above sea level. The thinner air at this height reduces oxygen levels for players and also allows the ball to travel faster and farther compared to lower-altitude venues such as Atlanta Stadium (312 m above sea level), where England faced DR Congo in the Round of 32 clash.

England began their World Cup campaign with a 4-2 victory over Croatia, followed by a goalless draw against Ghana and a 2-0 win over Panama to progress from the group stage.

In their Round of 32 clash, England came from behind to beat Congo DR 2-1 in a tense clash, with captain Harry Kane scoring twice to secure a place in the Round of 16 against co-hosts Mexico.

Congo DR stunned England early through Brian Cipenga's 7th-minute opener and held firm for much of the first half, frustrating England despite their dominance in possession. The African side went into the break leading after disciplined defending and sharp counter-attacks.

England responded after the break following tactical adjustments, with Kane equalising in the 75th minute before netting the winner in the 86th minute to seal a hard-fought victory. (ANI)

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