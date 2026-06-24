FIFA World Cup 2026: England set unwanted record for most goalless draws after Ghana clash

Massachusetts [US], June 24 (ANI): England have set an unwanted record for the most goalless draws in FIFA World Cup history after their 0-0 stalemate against Ghana in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L clash.

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Following the draw against Ghana, England's total number of goalless matches in World Cup history has risen to 13, the highest by any team in the tournament's history, as per The Athletic's X handle.

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The list of England's 0-0 results spans across multiple editions of the competition, beginning with Brazil in 1958 and including Bulgaria in 1962, Uruguay in 1966, West Germany and Spain in 1982, Morocco in 1986, Netherlands in 1990, Nigeria in 2002, Portugal in 2006, Algeria in 2010, Costa Rica in 2014, the United States in 2022, and now Ghana in 2026

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Despite coming into the match after a 4-2 win over Croatia, England dominated possession and controlled large phases of play but struggled to break down Ghana's compact five-man defence. Harry Kane was left isolated for much of the game, while England's creative players found little space between the lines and failed to register a shot on target in the first half.

In the second half, Tuchel introduced Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Eberechi Eze to add attacking urgency, while Jude Bellingham was replaced by Morgan Rogers after reaching 50 international caps at just 22 years and 359 days, becoming the youngest male player to achieve the milestone.

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England's pressure increased after the changes, with Nico O'Reilly hitting the crossbar in the 87th minute and Harry Kane missing the follow-up. Ghana also survived a late scare when they cleared a header off the line in stoppage time to preserve their clean sheet.

Despite sustained pressure, England could not find a breakthrough and were forced to settle for a draw, remaining top of Group L with four points from two matches, level on points with second-placed Ghana. (ANI)

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