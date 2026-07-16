FIFA World Cup 2026: England team "completely heartbroken" after semifinal loss to Argentina

Atlanta [US], July 16 (ANI): England's men's national football team expressed disappointment after facing a 2-1 loss to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal on Wednesday (local time) in Atlanta, saying "we are completely heartbroken."

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The result sent Argentina into the World Cup 2026 final, where they will face Spain on Sunday, July 19 (local time), while England's hopes of reaching their first World Cup final since 1966 came to a heartbreaking end.

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In a post on X, the England men's national football team expressed heartbreak over their World Cup exit but praised the players, staff, and fans for their incredible support throughout the tournament.

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"We are completely heartbroken that our dream ends here, but so proud of this group, our staff and you - our amazing fans. Your support in North America and back home has been nothing short of incredible. Thank you," they said.

Defending champions Argentina produced a stunning late comeback to defeat England 2-1 in the semifinal. The first half was a tightly contested battle, with both teams fighting for midfield control and creating limited clear chances. England eventually broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when Anthony Gordon finished Morgan Rogers' cross to put the Three Lions ahead.

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After taking the lead, England dropped deeper defensively, allowing Argentina to build pressure. The defending champions responded strongly, with Jordan Pickford making key saves and Alexis Mac Allister hitting the post before Argentina found the equaliser. In the 85th minute, Enzo Fernandez struck after receiving a pass from Lionel Messi to level the match.

Argentina completed their comeback in stoppage time when Messi delivered a cross for Lautaro Martinez, who headed home the winner. Despite England's late efforts, Argentina held on to reach the final. England will now face France for third place, while Argentina will meet Spain for the title. (ANI)

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