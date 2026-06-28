FIFA World Cup 2026: England top group in back-to-back editions for first time after Panama win

Los Angeles [US], June 28 (ANI): England capped off their FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage campaign with another landmark achievement, finishing top of their group in consecutive editions of the tournament for the first time after a comfortable 2-0 victory over Panama.

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Thomas Tuchel's side ended Group L with seven points, equalling their best-ever tally in a FIFA World Cup group stage, having also reached the same mark in the 2006 and 2022 editions, as per Opta Analyst.

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The result also extended England's unbeaten run across the group stages of the last two World Cups to six matches, with four wins and two draws, marking the first time since 2010 that they have gone unbeaten through consecutive group-stage campaigns.

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England began their campaign with an emphatic 4-2 victory over Croatia before being held to a goalless draw by Ghana. They responded strongly against Panama to seal the top spot in the group and head into the knockout rounds with momentum.

After a tightly contested first half, England finally found the breakthrough in the 62nd minute through Jude Bellingham. The midfielder reacted quickest inside the penalty area following a corner and produced a clever near-post finish to put his side ahead.

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Just six minutes later, Bellingham turned provider, delivering an inviting cross for captain Harry Kane, who powered home a header to double England's advantage.

Kane's goal was historic as it took him to 11 FIFA World Cup goals, making him England's outright leading scorer in the competition, surpassing Gary Lineker's previous record of 10. It also moved the striker to 18 goals in major international tournaments for England after he had drawn level with Lineker by scoring twice in the opening win over Croatia.

Panama believed they had pulled one back in stoppage time, but their effort was ruled out for offside, ensuring they completed the tournament without a point or a goal.

England's consistent performances ensured they finished first in Group L ahead of Croatia, while Ghana also progressed after already securing qualification. Panama exited at the bottom of the standings following three defeats, as England strengthened their credentials heading into the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage. (ANI)

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