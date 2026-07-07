Mexico City [Mexico], July 7 (ANI): England midfielder Jordan Henderson will miss the remainder of the ongoing FIFA World Cup due to a wrist injury sustained while celebrating his side's landmark 3-2 win over Mexico in the round of 16 clash at the iconic Azteca, leaving him needing surgery.

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As per a report from The Athletic cited by Goal.com, a surgery looks like a necessary option, but it is not clear for how long he will be sidelined or whether he will go under the knife.

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The win over Mexico, which sealed a quarterfinal spot for England despite all odds like the high altitude of the venue and Mexico's dominant record at the venue, was supposed to bring jubilation all around for everyone, but it has not been the case for Jordan, who suffered a wrist injury after falling over an advertising board while climbing towards the fans after the final whistle went off.

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Medical rushed to the scene to help out Jordan, and in a highly concerning scene from English camp, he was receiving oxygen before being carried off the pitch on a stretcher. Later, he was transported to a hospital in Mexico for evaluation, while the rest of the squad is back to their Kansas City base ahead of the quarterfinal clash against Norway.

After the match, England manager Thomas Tuchel could not hide his sadness after witnessing one of his stars get injured and confirmed he would not play against Norway, saying, "I am sad because Jordan injured his wrist. It is quite serious. He is in the hospital. It does not fit with the rest of the evening. I do not know the procedure."

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With a goal against Mexico, skipper Harry Kane equalled Gary Lineker's record of six goals to become the joint-highest English scorer in World Cup knockout stage history.

Jude Bellingham became the first player since Diego Maradona in 1986 to score twice in a FIFA World Cup match at the Azteca Stadium, guiding England to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Mexico on Sunday (local time) and securing a quarter-final clash against Norway on July 11, according to ESPN. Maradona achieved the feat against Belgium in the 1986 semi-finals.

England have reached their 11th FIFA World Cup quarter-final, with only Brazil (15) and Germany (14) having made more appearances at this stage.

Coming to the match, Mexico conceded three goals in the match at the Azteca for the first time since August 1999, when they lost 4-3 to Brazil. In fact, they conceded more goals in the England game (3) than they had in their previous 10 World Cup matches at the stadium combined (2).

Mexico pushed relentlessly for an equaliser after being down 2-3, which would have forced extra time, but England defended resolutely to seal a place in the quarter-finals, where they will face Norway in Miami on July 11. (ANI)

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