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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: England's Kane admits being inspired by Messi, Haaland's performances

FIFA World Cup 2026: England's Kane admits being inspired by Messi, Haaland's performances

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ANI
Updated At : 11:03 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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Boston [US], June 19 (ANI): Following his side's win over Croatia in the FIFA World Cup campaign opener, England captain Harry Kane admitted to being inspired by the performances of Argentina skipper Lionel Messi, who secured his first-ever WC hat-trick against Algeria, and Norway's Erling Haaland, who scored a brace on his debut at the football's grandest stage.

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Kane scored a brace as his side secured a fine 4-2 win over Croatia at Dallas on Thursday.

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Following his side's win, Kane, as quoted by Reuters, said, "Obviously, I saw the guys scoring their goals, and I do not like to concentrate too much on other people. But I think it is natural - as a sportsman, as an athlete - to try and reach the highest levels and obviously all those guys started in a great way."

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He also pointed to the "hunger and excitement" within the side to be a part of what could be a "special summer" for England footballers.

"You can see the hunger, the desire and excitement from the players to be part of what could be a special summer," Kane said of the squad.

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"There's real competition for places, but no negativity, just a shared focus on performing when called upon," he added.

During the match against Croatia, Kane got his 115th international cap, joining England icon David Beckham. The England skipper revealed that he received a text from a legendary footballer after the game.

"David sent me a nice voice note before the game and after the game," said Kane. "He just congratulated me on getting to 115. He said he knows how hard it is to be that consistent and to reach that many caps," Kane signed off.

England will be aiming to get closer to the round of 32 as they continue their campaign with a Group L clash against Boston on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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