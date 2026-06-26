FIFA World Cup 2026: "Enjoy this historic qualification," says Ivory Coast manager Fae after sealing knockout berth

Philadelphia [US], June 26 (ANI): Ivory Coast manager Emerse Fae urged fans to celebrate the team's historic qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage after a 2-0 victory over Curacao, which helped them to secure their place in the elimination rounds for the first time in the global event.

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Speaking through an interpreter, Reuters quoted Fae as dedicating the achievement to the people of the Ivory Coast and encouraged them to enjoy the moment while continuing to support the team in the matches ahead.

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"My message would be enjoy this historic qualification, celebrate it," Fae said, as per Reuters.

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"And once we are done celebrating, please continue sending us positive vibes and praying for us and encouraging us so we can go as far as possible in this tournament," he added.

Fae also spoke about the return of Nico to the squad, saying any previous differences had been resolved and expressing satisfaction with the player's contribution.

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"I think this episode with Nico is behind us," Fae said.

"We were always clear with him. We told him why we were not picking him at the time. We told him what we were expecting from him. And so today we're very happy to have the player we know and love and we've always wanted to have," he added.

Coming to the match, a decisive brace from Nicolas Pepe powered Les Elephants to second place in Group E, ending Curacao's spirited debut campaign and sealing a landmark achievement for the African side.

Ivory Coast began with intent, controlling possession and pressing high from the outset. Their early dominance paid off in the seventh minute when a fluid move through midfield opened space for Pepe, who reacted quickest to a precise pass and calmly finished past Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room.

Curacao, needing a win to keep their knockout hopes alive, struggled to cope with Ivory Coast's intensity. Despite a few moments of promise, including a long-range attempt from Jurien Gaari, they found it difficult to break through the disciplined Ivorian defence marshalled by Ousmane Diomande and Odilon Kossounou.

After the break, Ivory Coast controlled the game's pace, closed down Curacao's attacking options, and dominated the midfield. Their composure proved decisive again in the 64th minute. Pepe combined smartly on the edge of the box before unleashing a powerful strike that flew beyond Room to complete his brace and effectively seal the contest.

With the brace, Pepe became just the fifth player to score more than once for Ivory Coast at the men's FIFA World Cup, according to Opta Analyst's X account.

From there, Ivory Coast shifted into game management mode, introducing fresh legs to maintain control and shut down any late resistance. Curacao pushed forward in search of a consolation but struggled to create clear openings as frustration crept into their play in the closing stages.

The result confirmed Ivory Coast's progression with six points in Group E, finishing behind Germany, who suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Ecuador in the parallel fixture. (ANI)

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