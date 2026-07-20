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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Enzo Fernandez sent off as Argentina reduced to 10-men during final against Spain

FIFA World Cup 2026: Enzo Fernandez sent off as Argentina reduced to 10-men during final against Spain

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ANI
Updated At : 03:08 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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New Jersey [US], July 20 (ANI): Argentina's Enzo Fernandez became the first player to be sent off in a FIFA World Cup final since the 2010 showpiece, after receiving a red card during his side's title clash against Spain at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday (local time), according to OptaJohan's X handle.

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Fernandez received a red card during the World Cup final against Spain at MetLife Stadium, becoming the first player to be dismissed in the tournament's showpiece match in 16 years.

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According to OptaJohan, the previous player to be sent off in a FIFA World Cup final was Netherlands defender John Heitinga, who received his marching orders against Spain in the 2010 final after picking up a second yellow card in extra time.

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Fernandez's dismissal left defending champions Argentina with ten men during the high-stakes encounter against Spain.

Chelsea midfielder Fernandez was sent off at MetLife Stadium after receiving two yellow cards. His first booking came for dissent towards the referee, while the second followed a late challenge on Spain defender Pau Cubarsi as he chased a back pass.

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The Argentine midfielder caught Cubarsi after the ball had gone, prompting Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic to issue a second yellow card, followed by a red.

With the dismissal, Fernandez became only the sixth player to be sent off in a FIFA World Cup final. He joined Argentina's Pedro Monzon and Gustavo Dezotti (1990), France's Marcel Desailly (1998), Zinedine Zidane (2006), and Netherlands defender John Heitinga (2010) on the list of players dismissed in the tournament's showpiece match.

Earlier, Argentina suffered a defensive setback in the first half of the FIFA World Cup final against Spain after centre-back Lisandro Martinez was forced off with an apparent thigh injury on Sunday (Local Time).

The Manchester United defender, who has been a mainstay in Lionel Scaloni's defence throughout the tournament, signalled towards his thigh before covering his face with his shirt as he left the field in the 44th minute. Veteran defender Nicolas Otamendi, 38, replaced him, according to ESPN.

Martinez entered the final as Argentina's leader in clearances with 34 and ranked second in defensive interventions with 63 during the tournament. Before his substitution, he was level with Gonzalo Montiel for the highest number of defensive interventions in the final, with five.

Otamendi, who featured in Argentina's victorious 2022 World Cup final against France, was called upon to shore up the defence, according to ESPN.

The match remained goalless at halftime at MetLife Stadium. During the break, Scaloni made another change, introducing Leandro Paredes in place of Nico Gonzalez, who was making his first start of the tournament. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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