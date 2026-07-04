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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Erling Haaland jokes about Golden Boot Race as Messi extends lead

FIFA World Cup 2026: Erling Haaland jokes about Golden Boot Race as Messi extends lead

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ANI
Updated At : 11:18 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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Texas [US], July 4 (ANI): Norway's star forward Erling Haaland responded with humour to a fan's comment about the Golden Boot race on social media.

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In a Snapchat story, Haaland reacted "True " after a fan wrote, "Yo, Messi just scored. Don't think you're getting that golden boot, mate."

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Argentina's Lionel Messi leads the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race with 7 goals, followed closely by France's Kylian Mbappe with 6 goals. Erling Haaland and Harry Kane are also firmly in the mix with 5 goals each.

Messi's record-breaking spree at the ongoing FIFA World Cup continued as he surpassed late compatriot and football wizard Diego Maradona for most assists in the history of the FIFA World Cup.

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During his side's hard-fought extra-time 3-2 win over a resilient Cabo Verde, Messi made it a total of nine assists, surpassing Maradona's previously all-time highest total of eight, as per 433.

Messi also became the first player in tournament history to score in eight consecutive World Cup matches during Argentina's Round of 32 clash against Cabo Verde in Miami.

The Argentina captain opened the scoring in the 29th minute to hand the defending champions a 1-0 lead, extending an extraordinary run that now spans eight successive World Cup appearances with a goal.

The strike also took Messi's overall World Cup tally to 20 goals, further cementing his status among the greatest players in the tournament's history. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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