FIFA World Cup 2026: EU urges transparency after Balogun suspension overturned

Washington DC [US], July 6 (ANI): European Commission spokesperson Eva Hrncirova declined to comment directly on FIFA's decision to overturn U.S. striker Folarin Balogun's suspension following a call between U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino, saying the EU respects the autonomy of sport and the right of sports governing bodies to determine the rules and criteria under which athletes compete.

Advertisement

She added that "any such decision should be made based on objective and transparent criteria," underscoring the European Union's commitment to fair play and transparent competition in sport.

Advertisement

The controversy follows FIFA's announcement that the implementation of Balogun's automatic one-match suspension had been suspended under Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, following an intervention by U.S. President Donald Trump, who urged the organisation to review the case.

Advertisement

"We respect the autonomy of sport, and we respect the right of sports federations to decide on the criteria under which participants compete," Hrncirova said as per Politico.

European Commissioner for Sport Glenn Micallef said he personally believes FIFA's decision to suspend Folarin Balogun's ban was wrong, echoing criticism from fans and former players.

Advertisement

He stressed that decisions on sporting rules must remain with sporting bodies and not politicians, warning that political interference would undermine the autonomy of sport.

He also highlighted the need to focus on broader governance issues in sport, including concerns over the politicisation or "weaponisation" of sporting decisions.

"Many football fans, including former players, have already spoken out about the suspension of @balogun. As a fan, I too believe it was the wrong decision. This said, I have always been clear. Decisions on sporting rules and sporting matters belong to sporting bodies, not politicians. Influencing sporting decisions would undermine the autonomy of sport. Our focus should instead be on the real governance challenges facing sport, including the weaponisation of sport for political purposes," Micallef wrote in an X post.

Earlier, FIFA announced that the implementation of Balogun's automatic one-match suspension had been suspended under Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

In its statement, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee said, "By operation of Article 27 FDC, the implementation of the automatic match suspension for USA player Folarin Balogun is suspended for a probationary period of one (1) year." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)