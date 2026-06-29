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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Eustaquio hails "collective effort" after sending Canada into last 16

FIFA World Cup 2026: Eustaquio hails "collective effort" after sending Canada into last 16

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ANI
Updated At : 04:13 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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California [US], June 29 (ANI): Stephen Eustaquio said Canada "kept believing and kept pushing" to secure their dramatic late win over South Africa, calling it an emotional and collective effort from the team.

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He added that his winning strike felt like a shared moment, saying it was as if the entire team had contributed power to the shot as it flew into the net.

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Eustaquio's last-gasp strike sealed a hard-fought victory for co-hosts Canada over South Africa in the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 to move into the last 16 of the World Cup for the first time, in Los Angeles on Sunday.

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"We just kept believing, we kept pushing, and I think we couldn't have imagined it any other way," Eustaquio said as per Reuters.

"It was an amazing goal. When I shot it, I felt everybody shot it with me. Everybody put a little bit of power on it, and it went to the back of the net, so I'm very happy."

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Eustaquio has fired Canada to victory with a winning goal in the 92nd minute. Canada's midfield general struck from the edge of the box after a loose South African clearance, driving the ball low into the bottom-left corner, beyond the reach of goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

Jesse Marsch praised Canada's match-winner Eustaquio and hailed his squad's mentality after their dramatic victory over South Africa, saying the decisive goal summed up their determination and belief.

He said he could only hope Eustaquio would "put it on frame" and was delighted to see him score, adding that the team's effort, character, and resilience made them "Canadian heroes." Marsch expressed pride in the players, saying he was extremely happy for them and their historic achievement.

"And then it falls to Steph, and I just hope he'll put it on frame and give it a chance, and he buries it," Marsch said.

"The hard work from these guys, the character - they're Canadian heroes. That's what I told them at the end. They are now Canadian heroes. I'm so happy for them," he added.

Marsch's side will now face the winner of the Netherlands vs Morocco at Houston Stadium. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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