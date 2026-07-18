FIFA World Cup 2026 "exceeded all expectations": Infantino says it "would not have been possible" without Trump

New York [USA], July 18 (ANI): FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Friday praised the FIFA World Cup 2026 as a tournament that "exceeded all expectations", highlighting packed stadiums, millions of fans across the three host nations, and billions of viewers worldwide. Infantino also thanked US President Donald Trump, saying that the World Cup would not have been possible without him.

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Addressing an official FIFA reception at Trump Tower ahead of the final between Argentina and Spain, scheduled for Sunday (local time), Infantino said the World Cup had exceeded all expectations, citing packed stadiums, millions of fans across the US, Canada and Mexico, and billions of viewers worldwide. He thanked US President Donald Trump for helping welcome the world, saying the tournament united people through football in peace, joy and happiness while turning the "American Dream" into reality.

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"When we met the first time, Mr. President, in 2018, I promised you we would make a great World Cup. And by all means, this World Cup has exceeded all expectations. Full stadiums, 7 million people in the stadium, tens of millions in the cities in America, in Canada, in Mexico. Billions in front of their TV. Everyone enjoying the game with happiness, with joy, with peace," he said.

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"And the American Dream, Mr. President, came to reality. We united the world. We united the world in America. When I told you we would do a great World Cup, you told me America will welcome the world. And you did welcome the world. Everyone that came here enjoyed it, everyone that stayed home enjoyed it as well by watching the incredible images of these beautiful host cities, of the fans from all over the world coming together and enjoying in peace, Mr. President, in happiness, and in joy because, I don't know if you know, but the official definition of FIFA is, we are, FIFA is the official happiness provider to humanity since 120 years. So we are providing joy and happiness," he added.

Infantino credited US President Donald Trump and his administration for the success of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, saying their support helped create a safe, secure and welcoming environment. He described the tournament as not only the greatest FIFA World Cup ever, but also the greatest human, social and cultural event in history.

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"And, all this, of course, would not have been possible. I say this because it is the truth, you don't need people to compliment you, Mr. President, but this World Cup would not have been such an incredible success without you. Please, your administration, every single person in the White House, in the administration, in the cities, in the states, everywhere contributed to creating this safe and secure and joyful environment to live, something that the world has never seen. This has not just been and is not just the greatest World Cup of all time. It is the greatest human, social, and cultural event that mankind has ever witnessed and seen. And we are all part of it. And for this, I thank you very much," Infantino said. (ANI)

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