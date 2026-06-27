DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: "Feel like I'm in dream," says Cabo Verde midfielder Deroy Duarte

FIFA World Cup 2026: "Feel like I'm in dream," says Cabo Verde midfielder Deroy Duarte

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:38 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Houston [US], June 27 (ANI): Cabo Verde midfielder Deroy Duarte described the emotion of his side's historic FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification as mad and said he felt like he was living a dream after the Blue Sharks sealed their place in the knockout stage for the first time.

Advertisement

"Honestly, it's mad. I feel like I'm in a dream," Duarte said, as quoted by Reuters after Cabo Verde held Saudi Arabia to a goalless draw in their final Group H fixture to progress behind table-toppers Spain.

Advertisement

Reflecting on his journey, Duarte said reaching the World Cup and making history was beyond anything he had imagined. Duarte was also adjudged Player of the Match for his standout performance.

Advertisement

"Ever since I was a kid, I've always dreamed of playing in a World Cup. To be man of the match and make history is something I could never have imagined," he added.

The midfielder also shifted focus to the road ahead, urging his teammates to first celebrate the achievement before preparing for the next challenge.

Advertisement

"First, let's celebrate. We're so happy. Let's hope all Cape Verdeans are happy too. From tomorrow, we'll focus on the next match," Duarte said, as quoted by Reuters.

Looking ahead to the Round of 32 clash, he acknowledged the challenge of facing defending champions Argentina but remained optimistic.

"It's against Argentina, isn't it? A tough match, but let's believe. Anything is possible," he said.

The Blue Sharks are also the smallest nation to qualify for the knockout stages of the global tournament.

The islanders, who are the third smallest nation to play at the global finals, drew all three of their matches to progress in second place, according to the FIFA Website.

Cabo Verde became the first nation since Chile at the 1998 World Cup to advance from the group stage after drawing all of their matches. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts