Houston [US], June 27 (ANI): Cabo Verde midfielder Deroy Duarte described the emotion of his side's historic FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification as mad and said he felt like he was living a dream after the Blue Sharks sealed their place in the knockout stage for the first time.

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"Honestly, it's mad. I feel like I'm in a dream," Duarte said, as quoted by Reuters after Cabo Verde held Saudi Arabia to a goalless draw in their final Group H fixture to progress behind table-toppers Spain.

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Reflecting on his journey, Duarte said reaching the World Cup and making history was beyond anything he had imagined. Duarte was also adjudged Player of the Match for his standout performance.

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"Ever since I was a kid, I've always dreamed of playing in a World Cup. To be man of the match and make history is something I could never have imagined," he added.

The midfielder also shifted focus to the road ahead, urging his teammates to first celebrate the achievement before preparing for the next challenge.

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"First, let's celebrate. We're so happy. Let's hope all Cape Verdeans are happy too. From tomorrow, we'll focus on the next match," Duarte said, as quoted by Reuters.

Looking ahead to the Round of 32 clash, he acknowledged the challenge of facing defending champions Argentina but remained optimistic.

"It's against Argentina, isn't it? A tough match, but let's believe. Anything is possible," he said.

The Blue Sharks are also the smallest nation to qualify for the knockout stages of the global tournament.

The islanders, who are the third smallest nation to play at the global finals, drew all three of their matches to progress in second place, according to the FIFA Website.

Cabo Verde became the first nation since Chile at the 1998 World Cup to advance from the group stage after drawing all of their matches. (ANI)

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