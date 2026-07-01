DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: FIFA flags 89,000 abusive posts during group stage, 13-fold rise from 2022 edition

FIFA World Cup 2026: FIFA flags 89,000 abusive posts during group stage, 13-fold rise from 2022 edition

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:03 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Miami [US], July 1 (ANI): FIFA's digital monitoring team identified 89,000 abusive social media posts during the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, a 13-fold increase compared to the 2022 tournament in Qatar, the governing body said on Wednesday, as per Reuters.

Advertisement

The sharp rise came after FIFA's Social Media Protection Service (SMPS) analysed more than six million posts and comments--up 33% from the 2022 edition--with racial abuse accounting for 11% of all offensive content detected.

Advertisement

The proportion of racially motivated abuse increased by 3% compared to the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with FIFA describing it as a "significant increase in the objectively worst and most offensive content" circulating on social media platforms.

Advertisement

"Available to all teams, players, coaches and match officials participating at FIFA tournaments, SMPS protects them and their followers from experiencing discriminatory and offensive content," FIFA said in a statement, as per Reuters.

The SMPS combines advanced technology with human moderation to identify, filter and block racist, discriminatory and threatening messages, while also shielding players' followers from abusive content.

Advertisement

FIFA said 225,000 social media posts were flagged for human review, with moderators confirming 89,000 as abusive and taking appropriate action. Around 1,000 accounts were also escalated for further investigation.

The governing body added that the expanded 48-team format, up from 32 teams at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, contributed to the increased volume of content analysed.

FIFA's automated moderation system also concealed around 181,000 hateful comments from team accounts. In total, more than two million comments--including spam and content generated by bots or fake accounts--were moderated during the group stage, representing a fourfold increase compared to the 2022 tournament.

"As part of the evolution of SMPS, the service also collates evidence for law enforcement. Over 100 examples have been identified which pass the legal thresholds for preparing legal case files against them," FIFA said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts