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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: FIFA President celebrates record-breaking 173-goal milestone at 23rd edition

FIFA World Cup 2026: FIFA President celebrates record-breaking 173-goal milestone at 23rd edition

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ANI
Updated At : 09:08 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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New Jersey [US], June 26 (ANI): FIFA President Gianni Infantino has confirmed that the FIFA World Cup 2026 has set a new all-time scoring record, with 173 goals scored so far in the tournament.

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In a post shared by him on Instagram, Infantino said the ongoing edition has already surpassed the previous record of 172 goals scored during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

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"173 goals and counting - a new record in FIFA World Cup history! Surpassing the previous highest of 172 goals from Qatar underscores the excitement and attacking prowess that have already made the 2026 @fifaworldcup so unforgettable," Infantino wrote.

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The FIFA President credited the attacking style of play and finishing quality of players for the milestone, congratulating all goal scorers involved in the tournament.

"Congratulations to all the goalscorers and looking forward to many more goals as we move towards the final on Sunday, 19 July in New York New Jersey," he added.

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The FIFA World Cup 2026, jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States, continues to deliver high-scoring encounters as teams compete for a place in the knockout stages.

Earlier on Tuesday (local time), FIFA president Gianni Infantino congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo on becoming the first player in history to score in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments. Ronaldo achieved the feat when he scored his first goal of the ongoing World Cup 2026 during Portugal's 5-0 win in their Group K clash against Uzbekistan at Houston Stadium.

In a post on Instagram, Gianni Infantino congratulated Ronaldo for the feat and praised the achievement as "incredible" and wished the Portugal legend success for the rest of the tournament.

He said, "What an incredible achievement!! Congratulations to @cristiano on becoming the first player to score in six FIFA World Cups. My best wishes for the rest of the tournament. What an incredible feat!!" (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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