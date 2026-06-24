FIFA World Cup 2026: FIFA President congratulates Ronaldo after historic six-World Cup scoring feat

Texas [US], June 24 (ANI): FIFA president Gianni Infantino congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo on becoming the first player in history to score in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments. Ronaldo achieved the feat when he scored his first goal of the ongoing World Cup 2026 during Portugal's 5-0 win in their Group K clash against Uzbekistan on Tuesday (local time) at Houston Stadium.

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In a post on Instagram, Gianni Infantino congratulated Ronaldo for the feat and praised the achievement as "incredible" and wished the Portugal legend success for the rest of the tournament.

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He said, "What an incredible achievement!! Congratulations to @cristiano on becoming the first player to score in six FIFA World Cups. My best wishes for the rest of the tournament. What an incredible feat!!"

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gianni Infantino - FIFA President (@gianni_infantino)

Ronaldo led Portugal's charge with two goals, while Nuno Mendes and Rafael Leao also found the net. An own goal involving Uzbekistan goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov further compounded the misery for Fabio Cannavaro's side as Roberto Martinez's men secured their first win of the tournament in emphatic fashion.

In the match, Portugal took control early with Ronaldo opening the scoring in the 6th minute before Nuno Mendes added a stunning free-kick and Ronaldo struck again to make it 3-0 before half-time.

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After the break, Uzbekistan rarely threatened, with Portugal continuing to dominate possession and extending their lead in the 60th minute through an own goal following a Joao Felix flick from a Bruno Fernandes corner. Substitute Rafael Leao added a fifth goal late on to complete a comprehensive 5-0 victory.

The win earned Portugal three important points and strengthened their position in the group, while also boosting their goal difference ahead of the final group match.

Notably, Ronaldo's brace also saw him reach the historic milestone of becoming Portugal's all-time leading World Cup scorer with 10 goals, surpassing legendary Eusebio. (ANI)

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