Texas [US], June 25 (ANI): FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo on becoming Portugal's all-time top scorer in World Cup history, surpassing legendary Eusebio. Ronaldo achieved the feat when he scored his first of the brace during Portugal's 5-0 win in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K clash against Uzbekistan on Tuesday (local time) at Houston Stadium.

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Infantino also congratulated Ronaldo on becoming the first player in history to score in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments.

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In a video post on Instagram, the FIFA president congratulated Ronaldo, saying, "Wow, @cristiano! With his brace against Uzbekistan, the Portugal captain is now the only player to score in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments and also his country's all-time top scorer in @fifaworldcup history, moving past the legendary Eusebio. Many, many congratulations."

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gianni Infantino - FIFA President (@gianni_infantino)

Ronaldo led Portugal's charge with two goals, while Nuno Mendes and Rafael Leao also found the net. An own goal involving Uzbekistan goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov further compounded the misery for Fabio Cannavaro's side as Roberto Martinez's men secured their first win of the tournament in emphatic fashion.

Ronaldo's brace saw him become Portugal's all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history, taking his tally to 10 goals, surpassing Eusebio's record of nine. Eusebio, a Portugal legend and 1965 Ballon d'Or winner, famously guided the team to third place at the 1966 World Cup. Behind Ronaldo and Eusebio, Pauleta is third on Portugal's World Cup scoring list with four goals.

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Ronaldo also became the first player to score in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Portugal's result came as a strong response after they were held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their opening group-stage encounter in a performance that put Ronaldo's team under scrutiny. The victory helped Portugal get their World Cup campaign back on track and significantly boosted their goal difference ahead of the final group fixture.

The win also marked an important turnaround for Ronaldo following a difficult outing against DR Congo, where the veteran forward struggled to influence proceedings.

Coming to the match, Portugal produced a dominant all-round performance to defeat Uzbekistan, taking control early with Ronaldo opening the scoring in the 6th minute before Nuno Mendes added a stunning free-kick and Ronaldo struck again to make it 3-0 before half-time.

After the break, Uzbekistan rarely threatened, with Portugal continuing to dominate possession and extending their lead in the 60th minute through an own goal following a Joao Felix flick from a Bruno Fernandes corner. Substitute Rafael Leao added a fifth goal late on to complete a comprehensive 5-0 victory.

The win earned Portugal three important points and strengthened their position in the group, while also boosting their goal difference ahead of the final group match. (ANI)

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