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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Former Spain defender Capdevila appeals to Trump after being denied US entry ahead of WC final

FIFA World Cup 2026: Former Spain defender Capdevila appeals to Trump after being denied US entry ahead of WC final

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ANI
Updated At : 07:58 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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New York [US], July 18 (ANI): Former Spain defender Joan Capdevila has appealed to US President Donald Trump for assistance after his entry into the United States was denied ahead of the FIFA World Cup final clash between Spain and defending champions Argentina on Sunday.

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Capdevila said he was hoping to reunite with his 2010 World Cup-winning teammates and support the current Spain squad but expressed disappointment at missing the occasion. ESTA approval is mandatory for eligible travellers seeking visa-free entry to the US.

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"I NEED HELP @realDonaldTrump. They just told me that I can't travel to the final with my kids because my ESTA has been denied. Can anyone help me with this? You have no idea how excited I was to be there with all my 2010 teammates and this team to cheer them on. I can't believe they're not letting me into the USA... and that I'll miss a moment like this with my kids who love soccer so much. If anyone knows how to fix this, I'll be grateful to you for life,' Capdevila wrote in a social media post.

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The World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will be played at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday (local time).

Spain have justified that faith with an impressive run to the final, recovering from their opening draw with Cape Verde to win six consecutive matches. La Roja have conceded just one goal in the tournament and arrive in the final after a commanding 2-0 victory over France in the semi-finals.

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Spain head into the final aiming to secure their second FIFA World Cup title, 16 years after their historic triumph in 2010, while Argentina are bidding to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully retain the trophy. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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