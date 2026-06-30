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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: France have no weaknesses, says Sweden coach Graham Potter

FIFA World Cup 2026: France have no weaknesses, says Sweden coach Graham Potter

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ANI
Updated At : 05:08 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Los Angeles [US], June 30 (ANI): Sweden coach Graham Potter said he does not see any real weaknesses in the French team, describing them as a side with quality across all areas.

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Ahead of their FIFA World Cup clash against WC powerhouses France in their round-of-32 clash, he stressed that Sweden will need to deliver their best performance and come as close to perfection as possible.

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Potter added that his team fully respects France's strength and understands the level of challenge they are up against.

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"I'm not sure weakness is necessarily a word I would use to describe this French side. They've got quality all over. We have to play the game of our lives," he said, as per Reuters.

"We have to be as close to perfect as we can be," Potter said. "We know the quality of the opponent, and we have full respect for that," he added.

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France were dominant in the group stage, scoring 10 goals and winning all three of their matches against Senegal, Norway and Iraq.

Sweden, meanwhile, finished third in their group behind the Netherlands and Japan. They began their campaign with a convincing 5-1 win over Tunisia but suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to the Netherlands in their second match.

However, they secured their place in the knockout stage with a 1-1 draw against Japan in their final group game. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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