FIFA World Cup 2026: France refuse to underestimate Paraguay ahead of last-16 clash

Philadelphia [US], July 3 (ANI): France may have emerged as one of the standout teams of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage, but captain Kylian Mbappe and head coach Didier Deschamps have insisted their impressive form will count for little if they underestimate Paraguay in Saturday's Round of 16 encounter in Philadelphia.

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Les Bleus have won all four of their matches so far, scoring 13 goals while conceding just twice. Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola have combined for 12 of those goals, underlining France's attacking firepower heading into the knockout rounds.

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Despite their dominant run, Mbappe stressed that the knockout phase represents a completely different challenge.

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"I'm fully aware of what's at stake, where I am and what I have to do," Mbappe said after scoring twice in France's 3-0 victory over Sweden, according to Reuters. "The team know what they have to do here as well. A new competition IS starting."

Deschamps also dismissed any suggestion that Paraguay's place in the last 16 was a surprise, warning his players against complacency after the South Americans knocked out Germany.

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"I've watched Paraguay: what they have achieved is no accident," he said.

"It is a typical South American team, strong in the duels and very tenacious, and they also have players of great quality. No team reaches the last 16 of the World Cup by chance," he added.

The fixture also revives memories of the sides' dramatic meeting at the 1998 World Cup, when Laurent Blanc's golden goal in extra time handed hosts France a 1-0 victory in the Round of 16. Deschamps captained the French side that went on to lift the trophy, while Paraguay will be hoping to erase the disappointment of that narrow defeat.

Former Paraguay forward Miguel Angel Benitez has urged his country's players to remain disciplined throughout the contest, warning that even a brief lapse in concentration could prove costly against France's potent frontline.

Weather conditions could also influence proceedings, with sweltering temperatures expected in Philadelphia. France are likely to dominate possession, while Paraguay are expected to sit deep, defend compactly and look to exploit counter-attacking opportunities.

France's strength in depth could prove decisive if the contest remains tight. Manchester City playmaker Rayan Cherki has featured for only 55 minutes across four matches but is viewed as a potential game-changer, capable of unlocking a disciplined Paraguayan defence with his creativity late in the match.

With a place in the quarter-finals at stake, France will aim to justify their status as one of the tournament favourites, while Paraguay will seek both revenge for their 1998 heartbreak and another major upset on the road to the last eight. (ANI)

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