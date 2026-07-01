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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: France return to Boston base camp after reaching Round of 16

FIFA World Cup 2026: France return to Boston base camp after reaching Round of 16

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ANI
Updated At : 11:28 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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New York [US], July 1 (ANI): The France national football team confirmed that they have returned to base camp in Boston after securing a commanding 3-0 victory over Sweden in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash on Tuesday (local time).

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Taking to social media platform X, the French team shared a post saying, "We're heading back to Boston!" following their emphatic win, which sealed their place in the Round of 16.

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In another post on X, the team shared that they have returned to their Boston base camp after securing qualification for the Round of 16, expressing relief and satisfaction at moving forward in the tournament.

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"Back at the Boston base camp after qualifying for the round of 16!" Equipe de France wrote on X.

A clinical double from talismanic captain Kylian Mbappe steered France to an emphatic 3-0 victory over Sweden at the New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium), punching Les Bleus' ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

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While Sweden exits the tournament after a spirited run, France marches confidently into the round of 16, where they will lock horns with Paraguay on July 4.

Didier Deschamps, returning to the touchline after missing the final group game due to personal bereavement (following his mother's funeral), watched his side systematically dismantle a stubborn Swedish defence.

Entering the match tied with Brazilian icon Ronaldo and legendary pre-war forward Leonidas at 8 career knockout stage goals, Mbappe's strikes in the 45th and 74th minutes pushed his total to 10 knockout stage goals, the most by any player in the history of the competition.

Mbappe's knack for delivering when the stakes are highest has defined his international career. His updated goal tallies paint the picture of a player performing at unprecedented efficiency. In the knockout stage, he has now scored 10 goals, bypassing Ronaldo (8) & Leonidas (8) for the record.

Mbappe's sixth goal of the tournament drew him level with Argentina legend Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot.

The brace also took his World Cup tally to 18 goals in just 18 appearances, leaving him one shy of Messi's all-time record of 19 goals, achieved across 29 World Cup matches. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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