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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: France, Sweden set for first-ever World Cup meeting

FIFA World Cup 2026: France, Sweden set for first-ever World Cup meeting

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ANI
Updated At : 10:28 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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New Jersey [US], June 30 (ANI): The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash between France and Sweden on June 30 (local time) in New Jersey will mark the first-ever meeting between the two nations at a FIFA World Cup.

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Despite being regulars on football's biggest stage since the inaugural tournament in 1930, with France having played 76 World Cup matches and Sweden 54, the two nations have never previously met in the competition, according to the FIFA website.

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Back on June 29, 1958, a FIFA World Cup final between France, led by Raymond Kopa and Just Fontaine, and Sweden, spearheaded by Nils Liedholm, appeared a possibility. However, a 17-year-old Pele changed the script by inspiring Brazil to a 5-2 victory over France in the semi-finals, denying that much-anticipated European showdown.

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France and Sweden have each enjoyed golden generations and made lasting contributions to World Cup history, yet they have remarkably never faced each other in the tournament. Their paths have come close to crossing on several occasions.

In 1950, Sweden finished third while France withdrew from the tournament before it began. In 1994, Sweden again claimed third place after defeating Bulgaria, the team that had denied France qualification. France reached the World Cup finals in 1998, 2006, 2018 and 2022. Sweden was present at the 2006 and 2018 editions but ended up on the opposite side of the draw.

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Despite never meeting at the World Cup, the two nations have shared several memorable encounters elsewhere. They played out a 1-1 draw at UEFA Euro 1992, while Sweden beat France 2-0 at Euro 2012 thanks to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's spectacular volley. They also traded 2-1 home victories during qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Heading into their first-ever World Cup meeting, France enter the Round of 32 as one of the tournament favourites after winning all three group-stage matches and scoring 10 goals. Sweden, meanwhile, progressed as one of the best third-placed teams and will look to upset the odds against a formidable French side. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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