FIFA World Cup 2026: "From South Africa 2010 to Final 2026", Germany legend Schweinsteiger sends wishes to Spain, Argentina

New York [US], July 19 (ANI): Germany legend Bastian Schweinsteiger shared his best wishes for the 2026 FIFA World Cup finalists Spain and Argentina, reflecting on the journey from the 2010 South Africa edition to the tournament's final and wishing both teams success.

Advertisement

The World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will be played at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday (local time). Spain are aiming for their first FIFA World Cup crown since 2010, while Lionel Messi's Argentina seek back-to-back titles.

Advertisement

Spain defeated the Netherlands 1-0 after extra time to win their first-ever World Cup title in 2010.

Advertisement

"From #SouthAfrica 2010 to the World Cup Final 2026. Good luck to both teams!" Schweinsteiger wrote in an X post.

Defending champions Argentina staged a dramatic comeback to defeat England 2-1 in the semifinal, overturning a first-half deficit. Enzo Fernandez restored parity with the equaliser before Lautaro Martinez struck a stoppage-time winner to send Argentina into the title clash against Spain.

Advertisement

The win over England sent Argentina into the World Cup 2026 final, while England's hopes of reaching their first World Cup final since 1966 came to a heartbreaking end.

Spain, on the other hand, secured a place in the FIFA World Cup final for the first time since their 2010 triumph after defeating France 2-0 with a composed performance.

Lamine Yamal played a key role in the win, winning a penalty after dispossessing Lucas Digne, which Mikel Oyarzabal converted in the 22nd minute to give Spain the lead.

Pedro Porro doubled Spain's advantage after the break following a fine move with Dani Olmo, while France struggled to create clear chances. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)