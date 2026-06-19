FIFA World Cup 2026: German legend Muller praises 20-year Swiss youngster after fine outing against Bosnia

Berlin [Germany], June 19 (ANI): Former German footballer Thomas Muller said that Bayern Munich could look at Switzerland youngster Johan Manzambi following his fine start in the FIFA World Cup, which has added to his reputation after a solid Bundesliga campaign.

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Manzambi was amongst the standout performers in Switzerland's 4-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina at Los Angeles on Thursday. The 20-year-old was introduced from the bench and scored within two minutes of coming on to the field with a powerful volley in the 74th minute. He then completed his brace in the 90th minute, walking with the 'Player of the Match' award. This has further solidified his status as one of the most exciting up-and-coming youngsters, after an impressive season with Freiburg, where he had 16 goal contributions in 47 matches.

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The German legend singled out Manzambi as a player that the current Bundesliga champions should be following, as he plays for Switzerland in the World Cup.

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Speaking on MagentaTV as quoted by Goal.com, Muller said, "For me, he (Manzambi) is someone, and now we can make a headline, that FC Bayern should also look at."

Despite the high praise coming from a FIFA World Cup-winning legend like Muller, Manzambi is focused on his current club and national commitments. His deal with Freiburg runs till 2030, and he is not looking too far yet.

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"I am still in Freiburg. I'm focused on the World Cup. I do not know what I will be doing next season," he signed off. (ANI)

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