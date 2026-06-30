FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany Chancellor Merz says nation is "proud" despite Paraguay defeat

Berlin [Germany], June 30 (ANI): German Chancellor Friedrich Merz praised the national football team for its fighting spirit despite its elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2026 following a dramatic penalty shootout defeat to Paraguay in the Round of 32.

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In a post on X, Merz said the team's performances throughout the tournament had inspired the country despite the heartbreaking exit.

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"Even though the elimination hurts: What a game, @DFB_Team! With your commitment and team spirit at this World Cup, you have thrilled our country. We are proud of you," the Chancellor wrote.

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Auch wenn das Ausscheiden schmerzt: Was für ein Spiel, @DFB_Team! Mit eurem Einsatz und Teamgeist bei dieser WM habt ihr unser Land begeistert. Wir sind stolz auf euch. pic.twitter.com/TCMfDH6ROS — Bundeskanzler Friedrich Merz (@bundeskanzler) June 29, 2026

Paraguay scripted one of the biggest upsets in FIFA World Cup history, defeating four-time champions Germany 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to reach the Round of 16.

Germany suffered their first-ever World Cup elimination via a penalty shootout, with a controversial VAR decision disallowing Jonathan Tah's extra-time winner proving decisive.

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Paraguay advanced after holding their nerve in the shootout, while Germany missed three penalties. The match was also marked by VAR controversy after Germany had an extra-time goal by Jonathan Tah ruled out following a review for a foul in the build-up.

The defeat marked Germany's earliest exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026, while Paraguay progressed to the Round of 16 after a memorable night defined by VAR controversy, defensive resilience and clinical finishing from the penalty spot.

It was also only their second defeat on penalties at a major international tournament, the first coming against Czechoslovakia in the 1976 UEFA European Championship final (5-3), as per OptaJoe.

The result also ranks among the biggest knockout upsets in modern World Cup history. Germany entered the tournament ranked 10th in the FIFA World Rankings, while Paraguay were 41st, a gap of 31 places.

Since 1994, only three World Cup knockout eliminations have featured a larger rankings disparity: Spain's defeat to Russia in 2018 (60 places), Italy's loss to South Korea in 2002 (34 places), and Spain's quarter-final exit to South Korea in 2002 (32 places). (ANI)

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