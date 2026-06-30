Boston [USA], June 30 (ANI): German Football Association President Bernd Neuendorf said the federation will conduct a thorough review to understand why Germany failed to meet its potential and the expectations of the football community following the team's shock exit in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, adding that the team "will not simply return to business as usual," as per Reuters.

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Four-time World Cup champions suffered their first-ever FIFA World Cup elimination in a penalty shootout against Paraguay in the Round of 32 clash on Monday. The scores were level at 1-1 heading into the extra time, and Germany thought they had secured a place in the Round of 16 when Jonathan Tah headed home from a corner in the 101st minute of extra time.

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However, following a VAR review, referee Jalal Jayed disallowed the goal after ruling that Germany defender Waldemar Anton had impeded Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill in the build-up. The match went to penalties, where Paraguay came out on top 5-3, continuing Germany's woes at the big tournaments after the 2014 FIFA World Cup win.

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After Germany's World Cup exit, Bernd Neuendorf said the federation would review the reasons behind the team's failure to live up to expectations, stressing that such a disappointing elimination cannot be followed by "business as usual" and that changes will be necessary moving forward.

"In the coming days, we will calmly examine the reasons why the team was unable to realise its potential and failed to meet both its own expectations and those of the German football community," Deutscher Fussball-Bund (DFB) President Bernd Neuendorf said in a statement as quoted by Reuters.

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"After such a crushing blow, we cannot and will not simply return to business as usual as we look toward the tasks ahead," he added.

Neuendorf, who has led the DFB since 2022, has overseen two successive early World Cup exits as well as Germany's quarter-final elimination at Euro 2024 on home soil. (ANI)

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