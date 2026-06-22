Inglewood [US], June 22 (ANI): Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei has described his side's unbeaten start in the FIFA World Cup 2026 as a "great achievement" and said it "will be written in our footballing history" after a resilient Iranian side held Belgium to a 0-0 draw in their second Group G match at the Los Angeles Stadium on Sunday (local time), as per Reuters.

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Iran, who drew their opening match 2-2 against New Zealand, showed strong defensive resilience to hold a 10-man Belgium side to a draw. They also threatened at times on the counter-attack and came close to snatching a late winner.

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Notably, Iran entered the World Cup co-hosted by the United States alongside Canada and Mexico against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions involving Iran and the US and Israel.

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Speaking after the match, Iran coach Ghalenoei reflected on his team's difficult build-up to the World Cup, saying they had faced months of disruption, including an inactive domestic league and cancelled matches due to "war conditions." Despite this, he praised his side for their resilience and said remaining unbeaten in two matches would be remembered as a significant achievement in Iran's football history, adding that few teams could have performed under such circumstances.

"I want to go back six months. We were in war conditions for six months; we didn't have our league operating. Many teams cancelled the games they would play against us. We came to the World Cup in the worst conditions possible," Ghalenoei said as quoted by Reuters.

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"Playing without a loss in two games is a great achievement. It will be written in our footballing history. I don't think any team in the world could have sustained such conditions and play like this," he added.

Ghalenoei praised his players for their commitment and passion, saying they were giving everything on the pitch

"These players are giving everything and playing with their heart. The history and future generations will remember them," Ghalenoei said.

Coming to the match, Belgium made an assertive start to the proceedings, controlling possession early and creating the better chances in the opening exchanges. Maxim De Cuyper tested Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand with a powerful long-range effort, which was dealt with comfortably. Iran, however, remained dangerous on the counterattack and nearly broke the deadlock in the 24th minute when Mehdi Taremi finished a well-worked free-kick routine, only for the goal to be disallowed after a VAR review confirmed a narrow offside.

The Belgian side continued to dominate large portions of the first half, registering multiple attempts on goal. Despite their pressure, they were repeatedly denied by Beiranvand, who produced a series of crucial saves to keep Iran level heading into half-time.

The game took a dramatic turn in the 66th minute when Belgium were reduced to 10 men. Nathan Ngoy was shown a straight red card after bringing down Taremi, who had raced through on goal following a defensive error. The dismissal forced Belgium to reorganise defensively, with tactical adjustments made to contain Iran. Notably, the incident marked the eighth red card of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With a numerical advantage, Iran increased their attacking intent in search of a winner, introducing fresh attacking options and applying sustained pressure on the Belgian defence. However, despite creating a few late opportunities, they were unable to convert their chances.

The match ended goalless, leaving both teams with a valuable point as Group G remains tightly contested, with Iran (first) and Belgium (second) on two points, while New Zealand (third) and Egypt (fourth) are also level on a point each. (ANI)

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