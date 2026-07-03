Vancouver [Canada], July 3 (ANI): Switzerland goalkeeper Gregor Kobel says he is filled with pride after successfully stepping into the role of the nation's first-choice goalkeeper.

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Speaking ahead of the Swiss team's crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 showdown against Algeria in Vancouver, the 28-year-old reflected on how his tournament experience four years ago in Qatar fundamentally shaped his transition into a world-class starter.

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Having travelled to the 2022 World Cup as an understudy to veteran Yann Sommer, the Borussia Dortmund shot-stopper has firmly established himself as Switzerland's undisputed No. 1 for the North American tournament.

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Speaking to FIFA, Kobel emphasised that representing his country on football's biggest stage remains an unparalleled feeling.

"It makes me very proud to play for Switzerland," Kobel said. "A World Cup is always an emotional tournament. Getting to play for your country is something really special. That's why I'm very proud and grateful for this opportunity."

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Kobel recalled his high-stakes World Cup debut in Qatar against Serbia--a high-octane victory that secured Switzerland's passage to the knockouts and served as his international springboard.

"Four years ago, it was a brilliant experience for me to see how a World Cup works," he noted. "Things are different now, and I'm delighted that I've been given this opportunity."

Following Yann Sommer's international retirement, Kobel inherited a massive jersey but chose to carve out his own path rather than replicate his predecessor.

"Yann and I are very different goalkeepers," Kobel acknowledged. Despite their differing styles, Kobel credited Sommer with teaching him the blueprint of elite consistency. "He was a true professional; he worked with incredible consistency and paid close attention to his training and diet. Above all, his work ethic was impressive."

Now anchoring the defence, Kobel views his primary responsibility as being a psychological anchor for the backline. "As a keeper, you never know when you'll be needed. That's why you have to be ready at all times. I want to use my experience to instil a sense of calm and be there for the team at crucial moments."

Switzerland enters the knockout phase brimming with confidence, boasting a squad that seamlessly blends seasoned veterans with vibrant emerging talent. Kobel firmly believes this squad possesses the tactical depth to match any heavyweight in the tournament.

"We've put together a very good team," he said. "We have a good mix of experience, young talent and quality. That is the key to success. I think we can go toe to toe with anyone."

However, the goalkeeper remained grounded about the chaotic reality of single-elimination tournament football. "In the end, you never know how a match will play out or how far you can go... You simply have to give it your all on the pitch - right down to the very end. Then we'll see how far it takes us."

All eyes will be on Kobel on Thursday night in Vancouver, where his presence between the posts will be pivotal to Switzerland's dreams of making a deep run in North America. (ANI)

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