FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage draws 4.64 million fans, Trump hails record attendance

New York [US], June 29 (ANI): The 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage drew 4,645,449 fans, marking unprecedented global attendance as the group stages of the tournament concluded on Saturday.

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An Instagram post by FIFA celebrated the milestone with the message "More fans than ever before," highlighting the tournament's record-breaking popularity.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIFA (@fifa)

US President Donald Trump also praised the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as it has recorded "far greater numbers than any World Cup in history", and called it a tribute to the United States.

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He thanked everyone involved and highlighted the tournament's unprecedented success and record-breaking attendance in the country.

"The FIFA Numbers are far greater than any World Cup in History. This is a Great Tribute to the United States of America. Thank you to all! President DONALD J. TRUMP," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

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As the group stages concluded, Stephen Eustaquio's last-gasp strike sealed a hard-fought victory for co-hosts Canada over South Africa in the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 to move into the last 16 of the World Cup for the first time, in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Jesse Marsch's side will now face the winner of the Netherlands vs Morocco at Houston Stadium. Eustaquio has fired Canada to victory with a winning goal in the 92nd minute.

Despite the defeat, South Africa exited the tournament with pride after reaching the knockout stage for the first time in their history. (ANI)

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