FIFA World Cup 2026: Group stages of 23rd edition rewrites record books

New York [US], June 29 (ANI): The group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 concluded after thrilling action, with the expanded 48-team tournament producing record-breaking numbers both on and off the pitch across co-host nations Canada, Mexico and the United States.

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The first-ever 48-team FIFA World Cup brought together more nations, players and fans than any previous edition, with 72 group-stage matches played across 16 host cities, showcasing the tournament's expanded global reach.

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According to FIFA, a total of 4,644,549 spectators attended matches during the group stage, while fans consumed around 300,000 hot dogs across the venues. FIFA noted that if the hot dogs sold were placed end to end, they would stretch approximately 28 miles (45 kilometres) -- roughly the distance between New York, New Jersey Stadium and John F Kennedy International Airport.

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The governing body also said the tournament featured 1,248 players representing 48 nations, with 999 players making appearances during the group stage. The tournament now moves into the knockout stage after a group phase that rewrote several records and marked the beginning of the biggest FIFA World Cup in history.

A total of 32 teams have qualified for the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, with 13 teams from UEFA, nine from CAF, five from CONMEBOL, three from Concacaf, and two from the AFC progressing beyond the group stage.

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According to FIFA, the 2026 edition has set a new benchmark for African representation in the knockout rounds. Nine CAF nations advanced to the Round of 32, marking the highest number of African teams ever to reach the knockout stage of a FIFA World Cup.

Previously, the most African teams to progress beyond the group stage were two--Algeria and Nigeria in 2014, and Morocco and Senegal in 2022.

Concacaf has matched its previous best representation in the knockout phase, with Canada, Mexico and the United States advancing. The only other occasion three Concacaf teams reached the knockout rounds was at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, when Costa Rica, Mexico and the United States progressed.

Seven nations--Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cabo Verde, Canada, DR Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Egypt and South Africa--have qualified for the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time in their history.

Among the tournament debutants, Cabo Verde were the only side to remain unbeaten during the group stage while advancing to the knockout phase. Kevin Pina also etched his name into the country's football history by scoring Cabo Verde's first-ever FIFA World Cup goal in the group-stage match against Uruguay.

The group stage produced a record-breaking 215 goals across 72 matches, averaging three goals per game, setting a new tournament record, according to FIFA. By comparison, a total of 172 goals were scored during the entire FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

France, Germany and the Netherlands finished as the highest-scoring teams in the group stage with 10 goals each.

FIFA said a total of 1,774 shots were recorded during the group stage, averaging 24.6 attempts per match, with Belgium registering a tournament-high 73 shots. Of the 48 participating nations, 47 teams found the back of the net, with Panama the only side to finish the group stage without scoring. The tournament's all-time goal tally now stands at 2,935 goals.

Canada's 6-0 victory over Qatar also entered the record books, becoming the first occasion in FIFA World Cup history that a Concacaf nation scored more than four goals in a single match.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi continued to rewrite the record books by becoming the first player to score in seven consecutive FIFA World Cup final tournament matches. Messi also became the tournament's all-time leading scorer with 19 goals, although the record could still come under threat during the current edition, with France's Kylian Mbappe close behind on 16 goals.

Messi also became the oldest player to score a hat-trick in FIFA World Cup history at 38 years and 357 days, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, who was 33 years and 130 days old when he scored a hat-trick against Spain in 2018.

Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo reached another milestone by taking his FIFA World Cup tally to 10 goals, becoming Portugal's all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history and moving ahead of Eusebio, who scored nine goals.

England captain Harry Kane also set a new national record, becoming England's all-time leading FIFA World Cup scorer with 11 goals, overtaking Gary Lineker's previous mark of 10.

The United States also created history during the group stage, with their 4-1 victory over Paraguay marking the first time the Americans had scored four goals in a FIFA World Cup match.

Several individual and team milestones were achieved during the group stage, with coaches and players rewriting the tournament's record books, according to FIFA. Curacao head coach Dick Advocaat became the oldest coach in FIFA World Cup history, taking charge at the age of 78 years and 271 days.

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos also entered the record books by becoming the oldest manager to win a FIFA World Cup match at 74 years and 75 days. He surpassed the previous record set earlier in the tournament by Carlos Queiroz, who was 73 years and 108 days old when he guided Ghana to victory over Panama.

Morocco midfielder Ismael Saibari became the first African player to score in three consecutive FIFA World Cup matches, setting another landmark during the group stage.

Japan's 4-0 victory over Tunisia marked the 1,000th match in FIFA World Cup history and also became the biggest-ever win by an AFC nation at the tournament. Mexico created history by registering four consecutive FIFA World Cup victories for the first time, becoming the first Concacaf nation to achieve the feat.

Senegal also etched their name into the record books, becoming the first African team to score five goals in a FIFA World Cup match. (ANI)

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