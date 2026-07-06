New Jersey [US], July 6 (ANI): Erling Haaland starred with a second-half brace as Norway stunned Brazil 2-1 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash, knocking Carlo Ancelotti's side out of the tournament. The brace also took Haaland's tally to seven goals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the joint-most by a player in his debut World Cup since Poland's Grzegorz Lato scored seven in 1974, according to ESPN.

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Haaland has now drawn level with France's Kylian Mbappe and Argentina legend Lionel Messi as the joint-highest scorer at the FIFA World Cup 2026, with seven goals each. Additionally, for the first time in World Cup history, three different players have scored seven or more goals in the same edition of the tournament.

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Haaland has now scored more goals (7) in his debut FIFA World Cup than Lionel Messi (1), Kylian Mbappe (4) and Cristiano Ronaldo (1) managed combined in their respective debut tournaments (6), as per ESPN.

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The brace marked Haaland's third multi-goal game in this World Cup, tied for third place in a single edition. Only Just Fontaine (4 in 1958) and Sandor Kocsis (4 in 1954) have recorded more. He also became the first player to score twice against Brazil in a World Cup match since Toni Kroos and Andre Schurrle achieved the feat during Germany's 7-1 semi-final win in 2014.

Haaland also became just the fourth player to score four match-winning goals in a single FIFA World Cup. Only Grzegorz Lato (5) has recorded more, while Salvatore Schillaci and Gerd Muller also finished with four.

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Haaland is averaging a goal every 14 touches in the tournament, the lowest ratio of any player to score three or more goals in a single World Cup edition over the past 60 years.

Haaland has netted seven goals from just 18 shots at the 2026 World Cup, giving him a 39% conversion rate. This is the best finishing efficiency (with 15 or more shots) in a single World Cup since Gary Lineker in 1986, who scored six goals from 15 shots at a 40% rate.

With the win, Norway are the only side among 91 nations Brazil have faced that they have never managed to beat, with two draws and three defeats in five meetings.

Coming to Brazil, since winning the 2002 final against Germany, they have been knocked out in each of their last six FIFA World Cup knockout matches against European opposition.

Following this defeat, Brazil are set to endure their longest-ever World Cup title drought since winning their first crown in 1958, which will reach 28 years by 2030. It also marks the first time since 1990 that they have failed to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

Neymar, who announced his retirement from international football after the loss against Norway, became only the second Brazilian male player to score in four different World Cups, after Pele.

Coming to the match, Norway produced a disciplined and clinical performance to stun one of the tournament favourites. Brazil dominated much of the contest and were handed an ideal chance to take the lead after Kristoffer Ajer was penalised for a foul on Matheus Cunha inside the area.

However, goalkeeper Orjan Nyland brilliantly denied Bruno Guimaraes from the penalty spot to keep the scores level. Carlo Ancelotti's side continued to press after the break, but Nyland repeatedly frustrated the Brazilian attack before Norway seized control late in the contest.

Substitute Andreas Schjelderup changed the momentum after coming on and delivered a pinpoint cross in the 79th minute for Haaland to head Norway in front.

Moments later, the prolific striker struck again, calmly firing a left-footed finish beyond Alisson Becker to double the advantage.

Neymar converted a stoppage-time penalty after Leo Ostigard was penalised for a foul on Casemiro, but it proved only a consolation as Brazil crashed out.

The victory extended Norway's unbeaten record against Brazil to five matches and secured a historic place in the quarter-finals, where Stale Solbakken's side will face England. (ANI)

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