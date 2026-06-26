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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Haaland, Odegaard, Sorloth not in Norway's starting line-up against France

FIFA World Cup 2026: Haaland, Odegaard, Sorloth not in Norway's starting line-up against France

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ANI
Updated At : 11:58 PM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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Massachusetts [US], June 26 (ANI): Manchester City star Erling Haaland, Arsenal star Martin Odegaard and Alexander Sorloth are not starting for Norway in their final FIFA World Cup group stage match against France at Foxborough on Friday.

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The decision to rest some of the key players from Norway has been made by the coach, Stale Solbakken, who has decided to rest players ahead of the Round of 32, as per Reuters.

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For France, Kylian Mbappe is starting, with assistant coach, Guy Stephan stepping in for head coach Didier Deschamps, who has flown back home to attend his mother's funeral.

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Norway: Egil Selvik; Leo Ostigard, Fredrik Bjorkan, Henrik Falchener, Patrick Berg; Kristian Thorstvedt, Thelo Aasgaard, Andreas Schjelderup, Oscar Bobb, Fredrik Aursnes; Jorgen Strand Larsen;

France: Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, Maxence Lacroix, Theo Hernandez; Manu Kone, Aurelien Tchouameni; Michael Olise, Kylian Mbappe, Desire Doue; Ousmane Dembele. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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