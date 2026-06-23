New Jersey [US], June 23 (ANI): Norway striker Erling Haaland reacted after his side's 3-2 victory over Senegal in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I clash.

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"So far, so good," Haaland wrote on X.

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So far, so good 🇳🇴😅 pic.twitter.com/9UPvUa5YUy — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) June 23, 2026

Haaland continued his remarkable run at the FIFA World Cup 2026, scripting history with another brace against Senegal to join an elite list of football greats and rewrite his country's record books.

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Haaland became only the sixth player in FIFA World Cup history to score multiple goals in each of his first two appearances at the tournament.

The Manchester City striker joined an illustrious list comprising Guillermo Stabile of Argentina, who achieved the feat in his first three matches in 1930, Hungary's Sandor Kocsis, who did so in his first four matches in 1954, France's Just Fontaine in 1958, Poland's Grzegorz Lato in 1974, and England captain Harry Kane in 2018.

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Haaland, who is making his FIFA World Cup debut this year, has already scored four goals in just two matches. In doing so, he surpassed Norway's previous World Cup scoring record held by Kjetil Rekdal, who netted two goals across seven appearances at the tournament. Haaland is now Norway's all-time leading scorer at the FIFA World Cup with four goals.

The Manchester City striker's overall numbers for the national side are equally staggering. Haaland has now scored 59 goals in 52 appearances for Norway and has found the net in each of his last 12 competitive matches for his country. Furthermore, he has scored at least once in 18 of Norway's last 21 competitive fixtures, underlining his consistency and importance to the national team.

Haaland's latest exploits helped Norway secure a 3-2 victory over Senegal and book a place in the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026, with the striker once again emerging as one of the standout performers of the tournament.

Coming to the match, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen put Norway ahead just before halftime, finding the net in the 43rd minute. Haaland then extended the lead with goals in the 48th and 58th minutes to put Norway firmly in control.

Senegal responded through Ismaila Sarr, who pulled one back in the 53rd minute and added another in stoppage time. However, the late surge was not enough to deny Norway all three points.

The win took Norway to six points from two matches, though they remain second in Group I behind France on goal difference.

Haaland, featuring in his maiden FIFA World Cup campaign, has now scored four goals in two matches and continues to be one of the tournament's standout performers.

Senegal, on the other hand, are yet to open their account in the group and will need a victory against Iraq in their final group-stage match to keep their hopes of progressing to the knockout rounds alive. (ANI)

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