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Home / Sports / Haaland says 'Howdy', shares cowboy and Viking-themed posts after Norway reach Round of 16

Haaland says 'Howdy', shares cowboy and Viking-themed posts after Norway reach Round of 16

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ANI
Texas (US), Updated At : 10:09 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Norway star striker Erling Haaland shared a light-hearted post on social media after his side secured a place in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 with a 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast in the Round of 32.

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Taking to X after the win, Haaland posted two photographs of himself dressed in cowboy boots and a cowboy hat with the caption, "Howdy!"

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In another X post, Haaland celebrated his side's qualification for the Round of 16 by sharing a Viking-themed photograph on social media following their comfortable victory.

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In a post on X, Haaland shared a picture of himself wearing a Viking horned helmet while dressed in Norway's national team jersey, captioning the image with the Norway flag emoji and a red heart emoji.

In another post on X, Haaland celebrated reaching another international milestone by sharing after becoming the fastest player to score 60 goals for his national team.

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Norway edged past Ivory Coast 2-1 in a tightly contested FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 encounter, sealing their place in the Round of 16 after a dramatic late winner from Erling Haaland on Tuesday (local time).

Haaland added another chapter to his booming international legacy, netting a dramatic 86th-minute winner. With the win, Norway advances to the Round of 16, while Ivory Coast exit the tournament after a spirited performance. It was a historic day for Ivory Coast, as they were playing their very first World Cup knockout match.

Meanwhile, Norway will now lock horns with Brazil in the Round of 16.

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