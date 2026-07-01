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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Haaland "World's Best Goalscorer", says Norway coach after Ivory Coast victory

FIFA World Cup 2026: Haaland "World's Best Goalscorer", says Norway coach after Ivory Coast victory

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ANI
Updated At : 03:33 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Texas [US], July 1 (ANI): Norway coach Stale Solbakken praised Erling Haaland after his side's victory over Ivory Coast, calling him the world's best goalscorer and highlighting his decisive impact despite limited involvement in the match.

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He noted that Haaland remained efficient, converting his key chance and showing strong hold-up play without losing possession.

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Solbakken also credited his team's response after Ivory Coast's equaliser, saying Norway regained control of the match and produced their best spell to secure the victory.

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"I think he's the greatest goalscorer in the world, I think there's no doubt about that. You know that today, he wasn't that much involved ... I think he had one big chance in the first half and obviously scored the winning goal again, and his stats are out of this world for the national team as well," Solbakken told a media conference as per Reuters.

"It brings calmness to the team when you have a player like him, and he is really under-rated in terms of keeping (holding) the ball up. He didn't lose one ball today - he wasn't much involved, but he didn't lose any balls. The best thing about the match was the way we came back after their equaliser, because that was a fantastic individual performance, but we came back, and we got the match the way we wanted, so that's the biggest achievement," he added.

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Norway edged past Ivory Coast 2-1 in a tightly contested FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 encounter, sealing their place in the Round of 16 after a dramatic late winner from Erling Haaland on Tuesday (local time).

Haaland added another chapter to his booming international legacy, netting a dramatic 86th-minute winner. With the win, Norway advances to the Round of 16, while Ivory Coast exit the tournament after a spirited performance. It was a historic day for Ivory Coast, as they were playing their very first World Cup knockout match.

Meanwhile, Norway will now lock horns with Brazil in the Round of 16. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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