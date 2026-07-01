Texas [US], July 1 (ANI): Norway edged past Ivory Coast 2-1 in a tightly contested FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 encounter, sealing their place in the Round of 16 after a dramatic late winner from Erling Haaland on Tuesday (local time).

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Erling Haaland added another chapter to his booming international legacy, netting a dramatic 86th-minute winner. The high-stakes Round of 32 clash delivered end-to-end drama, culminating in the Manchester City striker capturing his 60th goal for his country and extending his historic World Cup goal-scoring run.

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For 38 minutes, it was all Ivory Coast. Physical, fast, relentless. But without end product. Orjan Nyland's stop on Nicolas Pepe summed it up. Then Norway stole the lead. Antonio Nusa, cutting in from the left, bent a beauty into the top corner.

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The second half belonged to Amad Diallo. Thrown on by Ivory Coast, he saved one at his own end before slaloming through Norway's box to make it 1-1 in the 74th. Dallas erupted.

But nights like this belong to Erling Haaland. With four minutes left, he was there. Oscar Bobb to Berg, ball across, Haaland from six yards. Goal number 60 for Norway. A place alongside Muller, Eusebio and Just Fontaine. And a Round of 16 date with Brazil.

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Norway have won a knockout-stage match at the World Cup for the first time in their history, having lost both of their previous appearances in 1938 and 1998, both against Italy, as per OptaPaolo.

Norway took the lead in the 39th minute when Antonio Nusa produced a superb curling effort from outside the box, finishing off a move initiated by captain Martin Odegaard.

The European side went into halftime ahead after a disciplined first-half display.

21-year-old Nusa also became the youngest-ever goalscorer for Norway at a major tournament.

Ivory Coast fought back strongly after the break and restored parity in the 74th minute through Amad Diallo. Amad started the move on the right wing, exchanged a one-two with Nicolas Pepe, then dribbled past two defenders in the box.

However, Norway responded late in the match, with Erling Haaland scoring the decisive goal in the 86th minute.

The striker reacted quickest inside the box to convert a low cross following a flowing team move involving Oscar Bobb and Patrick Berg.

Ivory Coast pushed forward in the closing stages in search of an equaliser, but Norway held firm defensively to see out the remaining minutes and secure qualification.

Ivory Coast threw men forward in stoppage time, winning a late corner in the 92nd minute, but Norway defended resolutely to hold on for victory.

With the win, Norway advances to the Round of 16, while Ivory Coast exit the tournament after a spirited performance. It was a historic day for Ivory Coast, as they were playing their very first World Cup knockout match.

Meanwhile, Norway will now lock horns with Brazil in the Round of 16. (ANI)

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