FIFA World Cup 2026: Hakimi says "ready for more" after Morocco seal Round of 32 spot

Atlanta [US], June 25 (ANI): Morocco star Achraf Hakimi expressed confidence and determination after his side secured qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 with a hard-fought 4-2 victory over Haiti in a Group C clash.

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Taking to social media platform X after the match, Hakimi kept his message short but emphatic, writing, "Qualified. Ready for more," as Morocco continued their strong run in the tournament.

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Qualified. Ready for more 💪🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/o5AJGX5ZU8 — Achraf Hakimi (@AchrafHakimi) June 25, 2026

Morocco produced a dramatic and resilient comeback to defeat Haiti 4-2 in an entertaining FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C clash in Atlanta, sealing their qualification for the Round of 32 as group runners-up. The match was marked by momentum swings, defensive errors, and late attacking brilliance from the African side.

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Haiti made a sensational start, stunning Morocco in the 10th minute when a dangerous cross from Jean-Kevin Duverne created confusion inside the box, resulting in Lenny Joseph's effort deflecting off goalkeeper Yassine Bounou for an own goal.

The strike gave Haiti an unexpected 1-0 lead and also marked their first World Cup goal in 52 years, adding historical significance to their performance.

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Morocco responded with sustained pressure and eventually found an equaliser in the 39th minute. Achraf Hakimi stepped up at a crucial moment, finishing from close range after Bilal El Khannouss' attempt was saved and rebounded into his path.

However, the end-to-end nature of the contest continued as Haiti regained the lead just before halftime through Wilson Isidor, who curled in a stunning long-range effort in the 43rd minute to make it 2-1.

The first half drama was not over yet, as Morocco hit back immediately in stoppage time. Ismael Saibari converted a well-placed cross from Hakimi to restore parity at 2-2, ensuring both sides went into the break level after a thrilling opening 45 minutes.

In the second half, Morocco took control of possession, dominating nearly 70% of the ball and creating sustained attacking pressure.

Despite their control, Haiti remained disciplined defensively, with goalkeeper Johny Placide producing several important saves to keep the scores level for much of the half.

The breakthrough came after Morocco made key attacking substitutions around the 70th minute, bringing on Soufiane Rahimi and Gessime Yassine to increase offensive intensity.

The tactical changes paid immediate dividends, with Rahimi scoring in the 78th minute after reacting quickly to a loose ball following a corner to put Morocco ahead for the first time in the match.

As Haiti pushed forward in search of an equaliser, Morocco capitalised on space in transition. In the 89th minute, Rahimi turned provider, delivering a precise cut-back that allowed Gessime Yassine to finish into an empty net, sealing a decisive 4-2 victory.

Morocco finished the match with 22 shots, including 11 on target, reflecting their dominance in the latter stages.

Despite the defeat, Haiti earned praise for their spirited performance and historic breakthrough goal, while Morocco's late surge underlined their depth, resilience, and ability to perform under pressure as they advanced into the knockout stage of the tournament. (ANI)

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