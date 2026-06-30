Guadalupe [Mexico], June 30 (ANI): Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi has made it clear that his side's FIFA World Cup 2026 journey is far from over, posting a confident message on social media after the African side secured a Round of 16 berth in the ongoing 23rd edition.

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Following Morocco's thrilling 3-2 penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands after a 1-1 draw following extra time, Hakimi took to X to express his determination ahead of the knockout stages.

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"We're not done yet," Hakimi wrote on X.

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https://x.com/AchrafHakimi/status/2071841079008080049?s=20

Morocco's Player of the Match, Issa Diop, credited a complete team performance after the African side defeated the Netherlands in a penalty shootout

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Speaking to the host broadcaster in a video shared by DAZN Football on X after the match, Diop praised the collective effort of his teammates and said the squad had executed its game plan perfectly.

"Yeah. It's just a team performance today. It was the whole team performing very well. We executed the plan very well. And in the end, we won it. And I'm just exhausted. I just want to recover, and that's it," Diop said.

Morocco secured a dramatic place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 after defeating the Netherlands 3-2 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Cody Gakpo gave the Dutch the lead in the second half with an emotional goal, days after announcing the loss of his unborn child, but Issa Diop's stoppage-time header forced extra time.

With neither side able to find a winner, goalkeeper Yassine Bounou emerged as Morocco's hero by saving Crysencio Summerville's penalty before Ismael Saibari converted the decisive spot-kick. Morocco will now face co-hosts Canada in the Round of 16. (ANI)

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